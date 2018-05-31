Home Nation

In Srinagar, cops yet to file case against Major Leetul Gogoi

The Army officer had booked online a room for a night in the name of a businessman, but, hotel staff had refused Major Gogoi entry to the room after realising the girl was a Kashmiri.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Army major Meetul Gogoi.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: No case has been registered against Major Leetul Gogoi, who was briefly detained by the police with a local girl from a Srinagar hotel last week.

Superintendent of Police, North Zone-Srinagar, Sajad Shah told TNIE that the girl in question told in her statement that she knew Major Gogoi and another Army man, Sameer Malla, accompanying her to the hotel on May 23. “The girl said she was willingly accompanying them and there was no coercion. She said she knew both of them and came willingly with them,” said Shah, who is investigating the case.

The Army officer had booked online a room for a night in the name of a businessman. But, hotel staff had refused Major Gogoi entry to the room after realising the girl was a Kashmiri.

Subsequently, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani had directed Shah to conduct an enquiry in the episode. The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry against Major Gogoi, who is posted in Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam.

On May 26, Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar had also sought a report from police after an application was moved by human rights activist Ahsan Untoo. “We filed the status report in the court. The court today disposed off the application (of Untoo),” Shah said.

