It is a defeat of divisive forces: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing his gratitude to the voters of Kairana and Noorpur for supporting candidates of united opposition, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called it more of a defeat of divisive forces active in the country. “This is a defeat of all those who don’t believe in democracy,” said Yadav after the results of UP bypolls decalred here on Thursday.

Interacting with media persons, the SP chief said that the victory of Kairana and Noorpur was the legacy of former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh. Thanking all the alliance partners, Akhilesh claimed that the victory was an indication of the politics of future.

However, he reiterated the demand to hold all upcoming polls through ballot paper instead of EVMs. On why he did not campaign during the bypoll, the SP chief took a jibe on CM Yogi Adityanth saying: “I got scared by the challenge thrown by CM Yogi.”

“We have paid them in the same coin. We have applied their trick on them itself,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, reacting to the party candidate’s victory in Kairana, RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhury also thanked voters. “I would like to thank all parties who supported us, thank Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, Rahul ji, Sonia ji, CPIM, AAP and others,” he said adding that it was the defeat of BJP’s bid to rake up Jinna Issue and polarise votes. “Jinna has been defeated and Ganna has won,” he said.

Chaudhary suggested the saffron party to work honestly for the cane farmers with dedication in the days to come if they wanted to improve their condition ahead of 2019.

On her victory, RLD candidate from Kairana claimed that the result was an endorsement of the fact that unity among opposition parties was the only way ahead in 2019. However, she also said that polls should now be held through ballot paper.

On the other, Mirganka Singh of BJP said: “Many voters voted for BJP but with a lead of some thousand votes alliance has won. The alliance has emerged strong and now we have to prepare better for future.”