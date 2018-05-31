Home Nation

Lok Sabha bypoll results in Maharashtra underline importance of anti-BJP unity

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray pointed out that in the past four years BJP has lost most of the bypolls reducing them to a minority now.

Published: 31st May 2018 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Anti-BJP unity has emerged the key after results of the Lok Sabha by elections in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia constituencies of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Statements of the prominent leaders in the state underline the point.

The BJP won with a margin of just under 30,000 votes against the Shiv Sena in Palghar. Here the Congress that had severed ties with the local party Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) could fetch only 47,714 votes compared to over two lakh votes of each of the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the BVA candidates.

In Bhadara-Gondia, where the Congress party cadre stood united with the NCP, the NCP gained comfortable majority of over 30,000 votes that the nearest contestant of the BJP. Division of opposition votes remained minimal in the constituency.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar underlined the fact while giving credit to former BJP MP from the seat Nana Patole who joined the Congress necessitating the by election. “Modi wave has receded and people want us to remain together. The mandate is to the united force against the BJP,” Pawar said while speaking to the Media.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik took the point further. “We wanted the Congress to support the BVA in Palghar. Had that happened, the BJP wouldn’t have won the Palghar seat either,” Malik said while speaking at a press conference after the results.

Malik also blamed the BJP for misusing power to win the election in Palghar.

“The BJP has realised that if Shiv Sena dumps them they will have to sit in the opposition,” Pawar added.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray too raised the same issue while addressing the media after the results were announced and appealed all parties to boycott elections.

Thackeray, who refused to accept the result, pointed out that in Palghar (ST) constituency more than six lakh out of the eight lakh voters have rejected the BJP. 

“When the BJP came to power in 2014, all felt that the BJP would stay in power for the next 25 years. However, in past four years they have lost most of the by polls reducing them to a minority now,” the Shiv Sena President said while underlining that apart from one Lok Sabha and one Assembly seat, the BJP has lost elections in nine other constituencies across the country. He also sarcastically remarked that after coming to power with a majority, they (BJP) started behaving like they don’t need friends.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, too addressed the issue, but from different perspective. 

“The elections have underlined the fact that the friends should not fight like this,” Fadnavis said while replying to a question on Shiv Sena. “BJP has always spoke in favour of the alliance. But, the Shiv Sena too shall have decide now,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Sabha bypolls Palgarh Bhandara-Gondia BJP Shiv Sena congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision