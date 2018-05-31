Home Nation

Mahanadi river water tribunal issues notice to states

The Centre had constituted the tribunal on March 12, 2018 on the request of the government of Odisha made under section 3 of Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956.

Published: 31st May 2018

Mahanadi River

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has issued notice to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to nominate their representatives for adjudication of Mahanadi river water disputes latest by August 6, 2018.

The notice issued under rule 4 of the inter-state river water disputes rules, 1959 also mentioned that if no nominations were received by the due date, the case may be decided in the absence of any representation of that state government.

The Centre had constituted the tribunal on March 12, 2018 on the request of the government of Odisha made under section 3 of Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956. The Centre made the reference for taking up adjudication to the tribunal under section 4 of the ISRWD Act, 1956 on April 17, 2018.

