Maharashtra farmers to push for fulfillment of pending demands

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Cultivators from Maharashtra will go on strike from June 1 to 10 to mark one year of the historic farmers’ agitation that led to a loan waiver and to push for their pending demands. “Though the state government announced loan waiver, there are several issues regarding its implementation and conditions applied to it.

The issues raised by the recent long march of farmers too are far from being resolved. Our farmers are in bad shape and we have no option but to strike,” said core committee member, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasang, Sandeep Gidde. The RKM has identified 130 cities to give and edge to the stir. However, the steering committee that drove the long march said RKM doesn’t have any hold.

“We are skeptical of the outcome,” said Vishwas Utagi, member of the steering committee, adding that the committee would start agitation on June 12 by storming Mumbai state secretariat.