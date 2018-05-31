Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, discusses bilateral ties

Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad here on Thursday.

PM Narendra Modi, left, poses with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Thursday, May 31, 2018. | AP

By UNI

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

"Glad to have met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. I thank him for the warm welcome. We had productive discussions on further cementing India-Malaysia ties. @chedetofficial," Prime Minister Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site twitter.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar also took to social network and wrote: "PM @narendramodi met Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership.

PM congratulated Dr Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia.

@chedetofficial @hcikl".

