Modi meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, discusses bilateral ties

By UNI

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad here on Thursday.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.

"Glad to have met Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. I thank him for the warm welcome. We had productive discussions on further cementing India-Malaysia ties. @chedetofficial," Prime Minister Modi wrote on the micro-blogging site twitter.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar also took to social network and wrote: "PM @narendramodi met Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur.

PM congratulated Dr Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia.

