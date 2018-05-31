NCW, Facebook to provide training to women on responsible use of internet

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women in collaboration with Facebook and a civil society group has launched a 'Digital Literacy Programme' to provide training to women in universities in several major cities in India on safe and responsible use of the internet and social media.

As part of the initiative launched by NCW, Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation, training and awareness programme will be conducted for 60,000 women in universities across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, on a pilot basis.

The interactive sessions will provide training on safe and responsible use of the internet, social media and email, and will enable trainees to differentiate between credible and questionable information.

The training will be conducted in local languages.

"In today's internet age, women have the freedom to express themselves and participate in the society like never before. However, with more women going online, NCW has witnessed a surge in cyber crime related complaints registered at the Commission in the past three years and this trend is worrisome," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

"We have to ensure that while online, they feel safe and secure on the internet," she said.

President of Cyber Peace Foundation Vineet Kumar said the women are especially vulnerable to cyber crimes, false news, hate speech and other forms of cyber bullying which can have a disastrous effect on them.

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director - India, South and Central Asia - Facebook, said "Economies can only grow well with equal participation from women and in today's age, this can largely happen with the free and unhindered presence of women on the internet."

"This naturally calls for the protection of women when they are online in a manner which reassures and enables them to freely express themselves and share their views," Das said.