Home Nation

NCW, Facebook to provide training to women on responsible use of internet

Training and awareness programme will be conducted for 60,000 women in universities across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, on a pilot basis.

Published: 31st May 2018 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

computer, laptop

Image used for representational purpose. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women in collaboration with Facebook and a civil society group has launched a 'Digital Literacy Programme' to provide training to women in universities in several major cities in India on safe and responsible use of the internet and social media.

As part of the initiative launched by NCW, Facebook and Cyber Peace Foundation, training and awareness programme will be conducted for 60,000 women in universities across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, on a pilot basis.

The interactive sessions will provide training on safe and responsible use of the internet, social media and email, and will enable trainees to differentiate between credible and questionable information.

The training will be conducted in local languages.

"In today's internet age, women have the freedom to express themselves and participate in the society like never before. However, with more women going online, NCW has witnessed a surge in cyber crime related complaints registered at the Commission in the past three years and this trend is worrisome," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

"We have to ensure that while online, they feel safe and secure on the internet," she said.

President of Cyber Peace Foundation Vineet Kumar said the women are especially vulnerable to cyber crimes, false news, hate speech and other forms of cyber bullying which can have a disastrous effect on them.

Ankhi Das, Public Policy Director - India, South and Central Asia - Facebook, said "Economies can only grow well with equal participation from women and in today's age, this can largely happen with the free and unhindered presence of women on the internet."

"This naturally calls for the protection of women when they are online in a manner which reassures and enables them to freely express themselves and share their views," Das said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
facebook internet Women's safety Online safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision 
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon