No issues with former President Pranab Mukherjee attending RSS event: Shiv Sena

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the party has no issues with former President Pranab Mukherjee accepting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) invitation for an event in Nagpur, adding that there shouldn't be any controversy around it.

"Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar earlier went to Pakistan and spoke to anti-India outfits. Other Congress members have also talked to outfits like Hurriyat. One may have ideological differences with RSS, but it is a nationalist organisation. If they invite the former President, there should be no controversy around it," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told ANI.

"RSS has contributed towards the welfare of the society. So, these discussions have no meaning," Raut added.

His comments come after Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and C. K. Jaffer Sharief wrote to Pranab Mukherjee requesting him to refrain from attending the RSS event scheduled later this month.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also requested him to enlighten the RSS on what is wrong with their ideology.

"Now that he (Pranab Mukherjee) has accepted the invitation, there is no point debating why he accepted it. A more important thing to say is, sir you have accepted the invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology," Chidambaram said at an event in Delhi.

The former President will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) on June 7, which is held annually at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.