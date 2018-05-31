Home Nation

People's mandate against four years of PM Modi's rule, says Congress on bypoll results

The Congress termed today's outcome of the bypolls as the people's mandate against the four years of the Narendra Modi rule and the beginning of the end of BJP's empire.

Published: 31st May 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

A representational image of a congress flag. (File | PTI)

By PTI

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told reporters,"The writing on the wall is clear.The BJP's exit and success of the Congress and its allies are guaranteed." He accused the Modi government of totally ignoring the poor and the farmers in last four years.

"The outcome of the bypolls is the people's mandate against the four years of the Modi government.

It is a beginning of the end of the BJP empire which is based on lies, cheating and betrayal," Tiwari alleged.

These elections are being seen as the semi-finals ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls and the BJP has lost it, he said, adding they are set to lose the 2019 general elections as well.

Tiwari claimed that the saffron party "misused" agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate and accused it of carrying out vendetta politics against the opposition parties.

Replying to an question, he said it is incorrect to project that the fight is between Modi and more than a dozen opposition parties.

"Actually, Modi has as many as 47 parties on his side.

And, therefore, it is not correct to say that the fight is between Modi and and the opposition parties," Tiwari added.

