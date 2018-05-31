Regional Institute of Education sanctioned in Tripura

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Ministry of Human Resource Development has sanctioned sixth Regional Institute of Education (RIE) of the country to improve the quality of teacher education with emphasis on current trends in teaching learning and the emerging demands of school education.

The RIEs are functioning under National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said here today that Tripura has sufficient record mark scoring graduates and post graduates but because of insufficient infrastructure a very less number of them have BEd degree.

This appeared to be the biggest obstacle for recruiting them in teaching.

"We have a large number of teacher posts vacant for past few years but are not able to recruit due to lack professionally qualified people.

The department is conducting selection tests in every six months but not getting adequate candidates.

If RIE starts functioning the interested students can peruse BEd besides, other professional courses for quality education," Nath said.

The state government has agreed to provide 50 acres of land for setting up of RIE, which is expected to start functioning in the next three years.

RIE is a constituent unit of NCERT and Tripura will be the second in Northeast after Meghalaya.

At present, RIE in Shillong is catering the educational needs of the eight North Eastern states and after setting of this regional institute in Agartala, four states of the region will come under it, Nath added.

He said, "The candidates can pursue integrated 4-year course of BA and BEd together after passing out from class XII and MEd course for two year only.

Moreover, a one-year Diploma course is also available for guiding and counseling, which is become most important now a days.