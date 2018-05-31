RLD wins Kairana Lok Sabha​ bypoll by huge margin 

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a jolt to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Tabassum Hasan of the RLD today won the Kairana Lok Sabha seat by a huge margin over her BJP rival.

Hasan polled 4,81,182 votes, while Mriganka Singh of the BJP got 4,36,564 votes, a difference of 44,618 votes, the election office here said.

In the process, Tabassum (48) has become the first Muslim face from Uttar Pradesh in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The Kairana seat had fallen vacant following the death of Mriganka's father and BJP MP Hukum Singh.

Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan was supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party as the joint opposition candidate to take on the BJP.