RR Nagar bypoll: Congress wins it easy

JD(S) candidate, G H Ramachandra, who was expected to give a tough fight to Munirathna came third with 60,360 votes.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, Munirathna secured a comfortable win over his rivals, here on Thursday. Munirathna polled a total of 1,08,064 votes, which was 25,492 more than his nearest rival T Muniraju Gowda of BJP, who got 82,572 votes. 

JD(S) candidate, G H Ramachandra, who was expected to give a tough fight to Munirathna came third with 60,360 votes. Munirathna, is one of the names in an FIR regarding alleged election fraud, where around 9,500 EPIC cards were recovered from an apartment in the constituency. Due to the issue, Election Commission had deferred the polls in the constituency to May 28 and counting to May 31.

Munirathna had maintained a lead during the end of 18 rounds of counting in the constituency. From a lead of around 3,000 in the first two rounds, his lead against Muniraju had swelled to 46,551 votes at the end of eleventh round, indicating a clear victory for the Congress candidate.

During the subsequent rounds of counting both BJP and JD(S) were able to reduce the deficit. Yet, he was able to secure a victory with a margin more than that he had secured in 2013, when he had won by 18,813 votes.

NOTA fourth Apart from these three, none of the candidates secured more than a thousand votes in the constituency. NOTA option received 2,724 votes - which is the fourth highest.

Controversial actor, Huccha Venkat, who had contested from the constituency won 764 votes, which was the highest among the remainder of the ten candidates who were in fray.  A total of 2,56,447 votes were polled in the constituency on election day - May 28.

Both Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara congratulated the winning candidate. Kumaraswamy said that the victory symbolised the support the people of Karnataka has extended for the JD(S)-Congress coalition in the State.

Parameshwara said that Munirathna's victory by such a large margin indicated that people of the constituency preferred him and voted for his work.

