Home Nation

RR Nagar polls: Congress leading by 40,000

Congress candidate Muniratna managed to take a marginal lead over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent, who is in the second position.

Published: 31st May 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate N Muniratna campaign at Rajarajeshwari Nagar. (File photo)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Congress party is leading in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly (RR Nagar) constituency by a margin of 46,593 votes.

At the time of filing this report, Congress candidate Muniratna managed to take a marginal lead over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent, who is in the second position.

The Congress took over as soon as the counting of votes began, amid tight security earlier in the day.

Nearly 53 percent voter turnout was recorded in RR Nagar across 471 polling stations on May 28.

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls on May 12 along with the other 222 constituencies of Karnataka but was postponed due to reports of an alleged fake voter ID scam.

In the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

Thereafter, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP, both accusing each other of being involved in the scam.

The Election Commission (EC) subsequently countermanded the polling in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon