Scrapping mandatory baggage identification at Jammu and Kashmir airports will lessen inconvenience: CM Mehbooba Mufti

Earlier, baggage identification after check-in was mandatory for passengers travelling out of Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports due to security reasons.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:54 PM

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today thanked Union Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu for scrapping the mandatory baggage identification at the airports in the state, saying it will go a long way in lessening people's inconvenience.

Yesterday, in a major relief for passengers travelling from airports in Jammu and Kashmir, Civil aviation ministry has scrapped the mandatory baggage identification by travellers at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh airports.

"Thankful to @sureshpprabhu ji. This decision will go a long way in lessening the inconvenience & enhancing the travel experience," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She also requested the minister to look into the rising airline ticket pricing to J&K.

"Would also request him (Prabhu) to look into airline ticket pricing to J&K to ease the burden for budget travellers," she said.

Earlier, baggage identification after check-in was mandatory for passengers travelling out of Srinagar, Leh and Jammu airports due to security reasons.

"Furthering our mission of enhancing citizen convenience, we have done away with mandatory baggage identification by passengers at Jammu, Srinagar and Leh airports.

We remain committed to making your journey delightful and hassle-free," Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted yesterday.

Any baggage not identified by the concerned passenger and not matched through baggage tags on their boarding passes by the airline staff was not loaded on the aircraft.

