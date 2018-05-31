Home Nation

Sikkim moots 90 per cent ‘local quota’ in private sector

Published: 31st May 2018 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representationl purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three years after being rejected by then President of India, the Sikkim government is again attempting to bring legislation to reserve 90 per cent jobs in private sector for the local Sikkim
residents.

The Sikkim Assembly had passed the Local Employment Protection Bill, 2010 but it was rejected by then President Pranab Mukherjee stating that the Bill violated fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution.

In a press release, ruling party Sikkim Democratic Front spokesperson Bhim Dahal stated that the government will soon make a rule reserving 90 per cent of the jobs in private sector for local Sikkimese
and the new law would be added to old state law Rule 4(4).

Rule 4(4) of the Sikkim Government Establishment Rules, 1974 states that non-Sikkimese would only be appointed in government jobs only if eligible Sikkimese are not available.

On the other hand, Gorkha Apex Committee, which had been demanding job quotas to Sikkimese, demanded that Article 371F, which gives special powers to Sikkim, be added to the legislation so that it
is not rejected by the President this time.

“The President of India observed that the Local Employment Protection Bill, 2010 is violation to the Article 14, 15 and 19 (1) of the constitution while rejecting it. Therefore, while formulating a new bill for the local employment protection in private sector, it should be in line with the provisions of Article
371F,” Gorkha Apex Committee said in a statement.

Article 371F grants special rights to Sikkim with regard to jurisdiction of Supreme Court and the President and it was formulated after the Himalayan kingdom entered the Union of India on April 26, 1975.

Without the ‘protective shield’ of Inner Line Permit -- that restricts entry and work of non-locals to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram – many in Sikkim fear demographic change in major towns of the state by people from Nepal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal and plains districts of
West Bengal and Bihar.

