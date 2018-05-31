Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

AC railway coach to chug after Eid

The Vistadome train coach in Kashmir is likely to ply after Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of Ramzan. The see through AC coach was to be launched from May 21 but it got delayed. The coach comes with large glass windows and roof, observation lounge and rotatable seats to allow passengers view breathtaking locations along the Banihal-Baramulla track. The Vistadome coach will have double wide reclining seats that can be rotated 360 degrees for better panoramic view. Other features include glass-domed ceilings, automatic sliding doors, luggage rack, LED screens and GPS information system.

Work on Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover suspended

Work on second phase of the Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover in Srinagar was suspended by the construction company, Simplex Infrastructure, over payment issue. Three days after inauguration of first phase on May 11, Simplex stopped work alleging that the government is not releasing money. It wrote a letter to the government expressing unwillingness to continue work. Also, it highlighted some bureaucratic hurdles in the execution of work. Sources said the company and government officials held several rounds of talks to end the impasse. Officials are hopeful that work will resume soon.

STP upgradation delayed

The much needed upgradation of the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) around the Dal Lake to check water pollution has been lingering for last few years. Scientists from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute had evaluated the STPs and recommended upgrading of FAB-based technology to improve their efficiency. The STP upgradation, according to experts, will protect the Dal Lake. But, upgradation is on hold. Officials blame fund shortage for the delay. In June last year, the J&K High Court had asked the government to see how pollution can be controlled.

Begging banned at public, religious places

The government has banned begging at public, religious and other places in Srinagar and directed the police to strictly follow the order. “Being an offence (under the J&K Prevention of Beggary Act), it is imperative that action be initiated against offenders involved in beggary,” Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said. An official order stated that it is contingent upon the administration to take all measures necessary to make the district more citizen-friendly and to prevent public nuisance. “There is a proliferation of beggars on the streets which creates massive nuisance for the general public,” reads the order. It banned with immediate effect begging at public places, mosques, temples or other place of public worship.

