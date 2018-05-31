Tackling BJP’s false nationalism is Cong’s biggest challenge: Khurshid

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has injected a false sense of religiosity and nationalism in the political system and the biggest challenge before the Congress is how to tackle it without undermining the party’s ideology, veteran leader Salman Khurshid has said.

“It is not that the BJP had not been talking about these issues in the past. But they found the right moment to inject it in the system and today it is there. How we are going to tackle this issue without undermining our ideology is the biggest problem,” Khurshid told The New Indian Express.

Listing other challenges before the Congress, the former Union Minister said the party would have to take a strategic decision whether to turn the scope of domestic politics away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or take him head on.

“The BJP is centered around an individual, Prime Minister Modi, and he has certain attributes, whether good or bad I am not getting into it. You have to decide whether to turn the scope of politics away from an individual or take on the individual. Both can be done but this is the strategic decision the party has to take,” Khurshid said.

Possible solutions, he said, could come if the Congress looked back to the Khilafat movement and the engagements of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru with African movements and took ideas from

them.

Noting that it was fine for the Congress to harp on a narrative of the past, Khurshid said the party also needed to sell dreams about the future.

“We need to use the democratic discourse to change the atmosphere. We need to have faith in the people and they will respond,” he said.

Khurshid, who has written a book, Spectrum Politics: Unveiling the Defence — it deals with charges levelled at the Congress over the 2G spectrum scam — stressed that the opposition needed to respond to contemporary challenges.

“Times have changed and the nature of the animal we face too has changed. The BJP today is not the party as before. We have to change our practices, strategies and philosophy but not our fundamentals,” he said.

The former law minister said he had worked on the book for a year and felt that in public life, people had several misgivings based on false perceptions about what went wrong in the 2G controversy.

“It was a good decision in hindsight but we could not explain to the people what we had done was not wrong… we could not even do that before the Supreme Court… at that the 2G case was tarnishing our image and making us look like people who did not care,” said Khurshid, recalling the UPA days.

He said it was yet to be tested if the party managers had learnt the right lessons as a similar situation had not arisen over the past few years. “I hope some lessons have been learnt and some will be learnt after reading the book,” he said.