Thunderstorm with squall likely to hit Uttar Pradesh today

Published: 31st May 2018 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning of a thunderstorm with strong winds and rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the weather department, the change in climate will be witnessed in many districts over the next three hours.

A thunderstorm accompanied with rain is very likely to occur over some areas in Gorakhpur, Santkabir Nagar, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, Mahrajganj districts and adjoining areas.

Wind speed as high as 60 Km/h gusting over 80 Km/h is likely to reach during Squall.

Squall is very likely to occur over some areas in Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur districts and adjoining areas. Wind speed as high as 60 Km/h gusting over 80 Km/h is likely to reach during Squall.

The warning comes two days after a deadly storm claimed over 30 lives in various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

On May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.

