Two VVPAT receipts found in Basavana Bagewadi

The found VVPAT receipts are in the name of BJP contestant Sangaraj Desai who lost polls by a margin of 30,000 votes against the Congress nominee Shivananda Patil.

Published: 31st May 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of VVPATs (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A youth identified as Basavaraj Gennur of Basavana Bagewadi posted in his Facebook account that he had found a Voter Verified Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) receipts of recently concluded assembly elections in Ukkali village.

Exactly 11 days ago the people had found eight VVPATs in a shed at Manuguli of Basavana Bagewadi which brought worries into the defeated contestants and the investigation is still under process. Now, two VVPAT receipts have been found at the Ukkali village of Basavana Bagewadi.

JD(S) defeated candidate Appugouda Patil has written a letter to the Election Commission blaming the district election officials that they have failed to conduct frank elections and sought action against illegally found VVPATs and VVPAT receipts.

Speaking to the reporters, DC Sanjay B Shettannavar, who is also a district election officer, said "The receipts have been recovered and will be sent to the Chief Election Office to verify its authenticity. A complaint has been registered after the report action will be initiated."

