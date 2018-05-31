Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma claims journalism started during Mahabharata; compares Narada to Google

Sharma said the mythological character, Sanjaya, sitting at Hastinapur, narrated a bird's eye view of the war of Mahabharata, to Dhritarashtra and asserted that this was an example of live telecast.

Published: 31st May 2018

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma (File | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Joining the list of BJP leaders linking modern inventions with ancient India, Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Sharma has claimed that journalism began during Mahabharata.

Speaking at an event organised here to mark the 'Hindi Journalism Day' yesterday, the minister rejected the various claims on the origin of Journalism, and said, "It (journalism) started during Mahabharata".

The deputy chief minister also cited various instances from the Indian epic to buttress his claim.

He said the mythological character, Sanjaya, sitting at Hastinapur, narrated a bird's eye view of the war of Mahabharata, to Dhritarashtra.

"Yeh live telecast nahi to aur kya hai (if it is not live telecast, then what is it ?)," Sharma asked.

The BJP minister also equated another character, Narada, with the present-day Google.

"Your Google has started now, but our Google started long time back. 'Narad Muni' was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying 'Narayana' three times," he said.

The BJP leaders have courted controversy by claiming that advance medical procedures like cataract, plastic surgery, even the gravitation theory, nuclear tests and the internet, have all started during ancient times.

On the 'Hindi Journalism Day', Sharma said one should remember one's glorious past and history.

He lauded freedom of press in the country, while asserting that governments should be responsible for the safety and security of media persons.

The BJP leader also requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide financial assistance to the kin of deceased journalists.

