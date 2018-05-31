Home Nation

We are cleaning the dirt: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on four years of Modi government

On the results of various bypolls today, where BJP has not gained much, he said 'by-elections is not barometer as people in India are experiencing the good work done by Modi government.

Published: 31st May 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Air Asia scandal which unearthed recently, is legacy of the previous dispensation. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad on the completion of four years of Narendra Modi led BJP government at Centre, Prasad said "We are cleaning the dirt.

All bank frauds are being unearthed. In Nirav Modi case, we have seized his property worth Rs 10,000 Crore." Former finance minister P Chidambaram, he alleged, "one day before leaving office, has given away special facilities and concessions to many companies including Mehul Choksi's company."

ALSO READ: CBI books AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes, others for violating norms to get international flying licenses

On the rising price of petrol and diesel, the senior minister said "last three to four years, 8 to 9 times prices have come down. We are taking a holistic view of the problem as crude prices keep going up and down which leads to unnecessary ambiguity."

In the run-up to general elections next year and challenges posed by a united opposition, he said people of India find hope in the present BJP government. "The India of 2018-2019 is looking at development, stability. Can pure opportunistic alliance offer stability? There has to be a leader who is acceptable and popular," he said, adding "Today in Modi govt, it is India of hope." 

However, on the results of various bypolls today, where BJP has not been able to gain much, he said "by-elections is not the barometer as people in India are experiencing the good work done by Modi government. There are a lot of local factors for bypolls. However, I do not know the final picture as counting is still underway."

When asked about Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's ambitious plans for erecting a Federal Front with a united opposition minus Congress, and the perception that BJP will be the ultimate beneficiary, he said: "We are not the official or unofficial advisors of federal front or any other front. But yes, BJP has a major role to play in TS and AP." According to him, the two Telugu states are the focus areas for BJP. "TS and AP are our focus. BJP is a pan India party," he added. 

The Union Law minister also opined that in spite of having triple talaq law in place, the practice has been continuing unabated in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. "Triple talaq is not an issue of religion, faith. It is only an issue of gender justice, dignity and equality. It is acting as a deterrent in the country," said Prasad adding that countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan have regulated triple talaq but in India, the opposition is making it an issue of secularism and communalism.

Going all guns blazing at the opposition, the minister said: "Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati and Mamta Banerjee are women. I want to ask them whether you have some concern for women's rights. Hundreds and hundreds of Triple talaq are still going on in Telangana and UP."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravi Shankar Prasad Air Asia Narendra Modi Union Minister Modi government Fuel prices Bypolls Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon