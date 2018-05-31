With Shahkot bypoll win, Congress now has two-third majority in Punjab assembly

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Defeating Shiromani Aklai Dal in its citadel, the fourteen-month-old Congress Government by winning the Shahkot by-polls thus now has a two-third majority in the state assembly, as the party candidate Hardev Singh Ladi Sherowalia won by a record margin of 38,802 votes.

The ruling party has increased it’s tally to 78 in the 117 strong state assembly.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has lost its strong bastion in the doaba region and has thus been reduced to 14 MLAs in the assembly, the Congress wrested the Shahkot from Akali Dal as it won this seat after a gap of twenty years.

Ladi got 82,745 votes while Kohar of SAD polled in 43,944 votes. This seat was considered an Akali strong hold with the late Ajit Singh Kohar, father of Naib Singh Kohar's father, being elected from here five times. Naib was fielded by the Akali Dal from this seat expecting sympathy vote.

This bypoll was being considered as a referendum on the popularity of the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress Government. A margin of 38,802 only 5,000 votes less than those polled by the second candidate Naib Singh Kohar of SAD shows that the anti-incumbency against the SAD is far from over. SAD President Sukhbir Badal claims that they have retained their

party’s vote share. But party leaders also admit that there was anti-incumbency against Kohar, which was passed on to his son.

Sukhbir said the SAD retained its vote share polling 43,944 votes against 46,913 votes polled during the 2017 assembly election. The Shahkot election was fought in trying circumstances with the Congress government riding rough shod over all democratic principles to use excise, sales tax, panchayat and electricity board officials besides the police force to intimidate voters.

He said despite this the SAD put up a good fight and there was a groundswell of support in its favour. He said the result was however not commensurate with this effort because civil and police officials toed the Congress line and even election code violations like entry of illegal liquor in trucks into the constituency were overlooked, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the people of Shahkot had voted for positive change and development, which his government was committed to delivering. "With two-third majority now in the House, his government could bring in any legislation it wanted in the interest of the people of Punjab, without the fear of a negative opposition obstructing its passage,’’ he said.

He said SAD’s continuing string of defeats in Punjab showed that they had completely lost favour with the people, who were not willing to forget or forgive them for the miseries and harassment to which they had been subjected during the ten year misrule of SAD-BJP combine. Despite both Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Majithia camping in Shahkot through the entire campaign duration, the people had outright rejected SAD.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party was faring badly all over the country – a clear sign of the mood of the people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come back to power, it will be the Congress which will form the next government at centre and added that the current trends showed that the people’s enchantment with Modi was history now. He attributed this to the brazen violation of democratic principles by the BJP, which had lost all credibility in their desperation to grab power by hook or by crook.

SAD candidate Naib Singh Kohar lost in his own village booth at Kohar Kalan. He alleged rigging of the EVM machines and also claimed the high-handedness by the government and bullying of sarpanches by the police.

The seat fell vacant following the death of his father the sitting Shiromani Akali Dal legislator and former minister Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year. There were twelve candidates in the fray this time. A total of 76 per cent voting was reported on May 28. Punjab has a Congress government since March 2017.