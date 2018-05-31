Home Nation

Woman dies of anesthesia overdose in Jammu

The woman, identified as Praveen Kour, of Nanak Nagar, had to undergo a surgery at a private ENT clinic in Shalimar area, police said.

By UNI

JAMMU: A woman died due to an overdose of anesthesia at a private clinic here on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Praveen Kour (55), of Nanak Nagar, had to undergo a surgery at a private ENT clinic in Shalimar area, police said.

They said that the woman collapsed in the operation theatre due to an alleged overdose of anesthesia.

The family and relatives staged protest against the doctor and the medical staff of the clinic.

"We have registered a case and started the investigations," police said and added that a board of doctors has also been constituted and a report submitted for further action.

