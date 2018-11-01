Home Nation

Bihar police officer placed under suspension for molesting trainee woman

Published: 01st November 2018

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: An inspector-rank police officer posted with Bihar Military Police (BMP) was on Wednesday placed under suspension after a woman trainee police constable accused him of molesting her behind closed doors.

Shambhu Sharan Rathore, who was serving as a subedar with BMP-5 in Patna, allegedly grabbed the woman trainee constables indecently in a room on the premises of the BMP campus.

The victim told journalists that she rebuffed his advances and managed to open the door and run outside.

The allegations had fuelled anger among the women trainee constables, who staged demonstrations before BMP-5 office demanding immediate action against Rathore. They stopped the demonstrations after officials assured them of action against the accused. The victim had also lodged a formal complaint before BMP-5 commandant Ranjeet Mishra.

Based on Mishra's recommendation for disciplinary action, BMP director general Gupteshwar Pandey ordered Rathore's suspension from service and constitution of a team to probe the allegations against him."This is a serious charge of indecency and indiscipline.

The suitable departmental action would be taken against the accused on the basis of the findings of the probe into the allegations against him," said Pandey.

Sources in BMP-5 said Rathore is likely to be arrested in the case in a day or two as some female trainee constables had corroborated the allegations levelled by the victim against him.

sexual harassment Bihar

