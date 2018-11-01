Bihar shelter home rape: Non-bailable warrant issued against ex-minister Manju Verma

By ANI

BEGUSARAI: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against former Social Welfare Minister of Bihar Manju Verma in connection with an Arms Act case.

Manjhaul sub-divisional court issued the warrant against Verma on Wednesday soon after the Supreme Court rapped the Bihar government for not arresting her. A hunt has also been launched to arrest the former minister, who is currently absconding.

Earlier in August, around 50 live cartridges were seized from one of Verma's residences during a raid, carried out in connection with the shelter home rape case.

Verma had resigned as the Social Welfare Minister of Bihar in August after her husband, Chandrashekhar Verma came under fire for allegedly having links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The shelter home rape case pertains to the alleged sexual harassment of 44 girls residing at the state-run shelter home.