Home Nation

Celebrate the birth of girl child: Smriti Irani

'It's unfortunate that in a country like India where girls are worshipped as 'devi' that they feel insecure,' she said in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

Published: 01st November 2018 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressing a press conference in New Delhi. | (File Photo: Parveen Negi / EPS)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday urged people to celebrate the birth of girl child by ending the evil practice of female foeticide.

"It's unfortunate that in a country like India where girls are worshipped as 'devi' that they feel insecure," she said in the Himachal Pradesh capital.

Addressing girls under Mission Sahasi, an initiative of the ABVP to make girls fearless and self-confident, Irani said: "No matter what a girl wears or which family she belongs to, respect is her birth right.

"It was an absolutely enthralling experience to witness 1,300 young school and college girls perform martial arts in Shimla as part of self-defence training programme being organised by ABVP across the country," she said in a tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Female foeticide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp