Digvijay refutes reports on Congress infighting

Singh's clarification came after media reports claimed that Singh and Scindia got into a spat during a party Central Election Committee meeting.

Digvijay Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh on Thursday refuted media reports that said he got into a spat with senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during a party meeting over ticket distribution.

"It is being wrongly reported in the press that I and Jyotiraditya Scindhiaji had any argument and (Congress President) Rahulji had to intervene. All of us in Madhya Pradesh Congress is one and determined to defeat the corrupt BJP government," Singh tweeted.

Singh's clarification came after media reports claimed that Singh and Scindia got into a spat during a party Central Election Committee meeting that took place on Wednesday evening for the selection of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

