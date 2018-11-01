Home Nation

'Give consolidated rehabilitation package to tribals relocating from tiger reserve forests'

Published: 01st November 2018

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has told the Centre to offer consolidated rehabilitation package to tribal communities who are voluntarily relocating from tiger reserves.

Under the new recommendations, the rehabilitation package will monetarily work out to a total of between Rs 20-Rs 25 lakh, depending on the circumstances of the affected families, said a senior NCST official. Currently, tribal families displaced from wildlife areas and tiger reserves were given Rs 10 lakh per household.

This comes after a slew of meetings with the Ministry of Environment for over a year now. The Commission has also an action taken report from the Ministry of Environment within a month of receiving the recommendations.

The compensation would be compliant with the provisions of the Right to fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013 (RFCTLARR). Under the new recommendation, the market value of the land registered for sale, an amount of Rs 4 lakh for the value of assets and at least Rs 10 lakh as compensation would be handed out to scheduled tribe families relocating from the tiger reserve areas.

"We have earmarked minimum amount for assets as in most cases, tribal families have very few assets and they lose out on the compensation," said the official. The Commission has also drawn up an extensive provision for the rehabilitation and resettlement entitlement for the affected families.

This will include provision of housing unit for the affected family, two and a half acres of land and employment opportunity or one-time payments for the affected people. At least one member of the affected family should be provided with suitable training and skill development and engaged where jobs are created through the Tiger Reserve Development Project.

One-time and monthly subsistence grants, transportation cost for displaced families, one-time grant to artisan, small-scale traders and one-time resettlement allowance should also be provided, according to the NCST recommendations. The recommendations have also pushed for infrastructural amenities for the relocated families in which their worshipping and burial practices, among other cultural rights should be respected.

Civic amenities like roads within resettled villages, sanitation facilities should also be made available, highlights the recommendations.

