Here's why this Bihar street vendor installed CCTV camera on his cart

The vendor took the step after his brother was picked up by the police following a complaint by a customer that Manoj Kumar had stolen his mobile phone.

cctv

Image of a CCTV camera used for representational purpose.

By IANS

PATNA: A street vendor, selling fruit and traditional sweetmeats, has installed a CCTV camera in his cart to rule out the possibility of getting falsely accused by customers of stealing their mobile phones or wallets.

Subham Kumar, who vends his wares in Nawada district's Hasua market, took the step after his brother was picked up by the police following a complaint by a customer that Manoj Kumar had stolen his mobile phone.

Subham's unique move has generated curiosity among people, with many visiting to take a look at his cart.

"I have not installed a costly CCTV camera at my cart to keep a watch on fruit or sweets. It is a move to use the high-tech gadget to get rid of any false and fake accusation of stealing by customers," said Subham Kumar.

"My brother was picked up and detained for hours in a police lock-up after a customer complained to the police that his mobile was stolen by him (Manoj Kumar). He repeatedly pleaded his innocence and said that the accusation was false. At last, the police released him," Subham said.

"It was not easy for me to install a CCTV camera because it required Rs 40,000. I am a poor man, struggling to earn a livelihood. Yet, I installed the gadget with the help of my well-wishers to record everything at my cart and minimise the chance of false accusations against me."

CCTV camera Bihar

