Kejriwal dares Haryana CM to visit Mohalla Clinics

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday dared Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to visit any Delhi government Mohalla Clinic after the latter dubbed them "halla" clinics.

"Khattar Sir can choose the Mohalla clinics he wants to visit. I will personally welcome him at the Delhi-Haryana border. Choose a date and inform us," Kejriwal told the media here.

At a rally on October 27, Khattar had termed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's widely praised Mohalla Clinics as "halla" clinics, after which the AAP invited Khattar to visit Delhi and compare the health and education sectors of the two states.

Khattar accepted the challenge at a rally on Wednesday. The date and time of his visit to Delhi are still not confirmed.

Kejriwal added in a tweet: "We are prepared Khattar Sir. This will strengthen democracy. The people will no longer vote for those who talk about temples and mosques but for those who build schools and hospitals."