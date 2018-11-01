Shia separatist leader summoned by NIA

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Senior Shia separatist leader Aga Syed Hussain Badgami was on Thursday served a notice by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to appear before the agency on Friday.

A notice was served to the separatist leader by the Superintendent of Police (NIA) which said: "... You are directed to appear on November 2 at 10 a.m. at Police Officers Mess (in) Srinagar in connection with the investigation."