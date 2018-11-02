Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav says he has no prime ministerial ambitions, would rather work for UP

Yadav said he would rather work to improve conditions of his state and cited examples of the development work done during his tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Published: 02nd November 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he has no prime ministerial ambitions and would rather work for upliftment of his state Uttar Pradesh.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was speaking at a panel discussion here, which included BJP leader Ram Madhav, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, Sachin Pilot of the Congress and Jayant Choudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, at the release of a book of journalist-author Priya Sahgal.

As the discussion turned towards 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance that opposition parties are trying to forge to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, moderator Vir Sanghvi asked how such an alliance will work when all opposition leaders have prime ministerial ambitions.

To this, Yadav replied he does not have any such aspirations.

Answering a pointed 'no?' from Sanghvi, Yadav replied, "No".

When the moderator asked 'never?", the Samajwadi leader said, "Never".

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav urges CM Chandrababu Naidu to unite Opposition parties

Yadav said he would rather work to improve conditions of his state and cited examples of the development work done during his tenure as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Yadav, who was UP's chief minister from 2012 to 2017, talked about the work done for the Gomti river as also on the Agra Expressway, saying aircraft like Sukhoi, Mirage and Hercules landed on that expressway, which was proof of the good work that was done there.

"Now, you can land your Rafale also," Yadav said tongue-in-cheek looking at the BJP's Madhav.

Yadav's statement that he had no prime ministerial ambitions was also seen as being directed towards Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, apparently as a bid to placate her ambition of the prime ministerial role.

Congress leader Pilot said one should not start his life with an ambition to become the prime minister as several events play a role in shaping a political career and nothing was anyway permanent in politics.

While Yadav had talked about not being interested in prime ministerial role in February last year also, his statement now assumes significance in the wake of intensified efforts by various opposition parties to forge an anti-BJP alliance to give a strong fight to the ruling party.

However, there have already been some cracks visible in the opposition unity, even before a grand alliance gets formed, with BSP and some other parties going separate ways in some states such as Chhattishgarh and Madhya Pradesh, including due to their differences with the Congress, the main opposition party.

Trying to reach out to various non-BJP parties, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, even as he called his party's alliance with the Congress a "democratic compulsion" to protect the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party 2019 polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp