Amit Shah meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Friday morning.

Shah met several RSS leaders, including Bhagwat, at the sidelines of RSS executive meet, according to sources in the sangh.

Without divulging the nitty gritty of the meeting which is being held in Bhayandar area here, sources said that RSS functionary Bhaiya Ji Joshi is likely to disclose information in the afternoon.

RSS's national prachar pramukh Arun Kumar on Monday had said that the Supreme Court must take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya or the central government should bring a law to pave the way for its construction.