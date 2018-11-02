Andamans diary

Home Nation

There's some good news for the commuters travelling on the Andaman Trunk Road (ATR) who have been suffering for months due to the terrible condition of the road.

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

Commuters relieved as Trunk Road repair begins
There’s some good news for the commuters travelling on the Andaman Trunk Road (ATR) who have been suffering for months due to the terrible condition of the road. The contractor of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd has started the road-laying work in the seven-km stretch from Sippighat to Lalpahar.

The ATR stretch between Chidiyatapu and Ferrargunj was in most pathetic condition, giving a difficult time to commuters. Commuters, vehicle owners, tour operators and other islanders were badly waiting for the repair work to begin. Now that it has begun, everyone is relieved.

Night bus service for commuters’ benefit 
Considering the huge success of night service of private buses in Diglipur (North Andaman) and Port Blair (South Andaman), the Andaman and Nicobar Administration has also commenced the operation of night bus service between Port Blair and Diglipur from October 29 for the benefit of commuters, especially those residing in North and Middle Andaman.

This will enable the residents of North and Middle Andaman districts to arrive at Port Blair for small works in the morning and return to their island the same day after completing their assignments. Buses from Diglipur take nearly 12 hours to reach Port Blair through the Andaman Trunk Road, which is the longest road in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Cannabis cultivation at tsunami shelters
After 2004’s devastating tsunami, the government built nearly 9,800 permanent shelters for people who lost their houses in the towering waves. Since then, many reports of misuse of the permanent shelters have come out, such as illegal leasing, encroachment etc.. Now, there are reports of ganja, or cannabis, being cultivated in the backyard of the tsunami shelter.

Recently a police team of Humfreygunj, South Andaman, arrested a person named Hajrat Mondal at Sippighat for cultivating cannabis plant at the backyard of his shelter. Growing cannabis addiction among the youngsters is becoming a serious cause of concern in the Andaman islands.

New power plant commissioned 
The Lt-Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, commissioned a 10-megawatt DG Power Plant at Bambooflat, South Andaman, recently. This power plant will deliver 10 mw to the 33-kv grid of Electricity Department, A&N Administration, for the next three years.

The plant has been set up due to the concerted efforts and lobbying of the Administration with the Union Ministry of Power. It has been established by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd through M/s Express Genset Consortium Ltd. The A&N Islands have been witnessing acute shortage of electricity for the last four years. This plant will surely bring a major relief for power department.

