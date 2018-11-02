Jammu and Kashmir: Militant affiliated to Al-Badr outfit held in Kupwara, forces evades roadside IED in Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces Friday arrested a militant belonging to Al-Badr outfit from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on an intelligence input, security forces set up a checkpoint at Chutipora crossing in the Handwara area of Kupwara in the afternoon, a police spokesman said.

He said during checking, the security forces apprehended one suspect and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

He was identified as Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the spokesman said. Dar was reported missing on October 3 from his home, he added.

"He had recently joined the Al-Badr terrorist organisation," the spokesman said.

IED detected by roadside in Pulwama district in J-K .

Security forces on Friday averted a major tragedy by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants by roadside in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A patrol party of security forces detected an IED fitted in a water pipe. It was planted by militants by the roadside at Nikas village in Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said the bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the IED.