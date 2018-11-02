Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant affiliated to Al-Badr outfit held in Kupwara, forces evades roadside IED in Pulwama

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter between security forces and militants at Drabgam in Pulwama District of South Kashmir on Monday. | PTI

Representational image of Army jawans at Pulwama (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces Friday arrested a militant belonging to Al-Badr outfit from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on an intelligence input, security forces set up a checkpoint at Chutipora crossing in the Handwara area of Kupwara in the afternoon, a police spokesman said.

He said during checking, the security forces apprehended one suspect and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

He was identified as Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the spokesman said. Dar was reported missing on October 3 from his home, he added.

"He had recently joined the Al-Badr terrorist organisation," the spokesman said.

IED detected by roadside in Pulwama district in J-K .

Security forces on Friday averted a major tragedy by timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants by roadside in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A patrol party of security forces detected an IED fitted in a water pipe. It was planted by militants by the roadside at Nikas village in Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said the bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the IED.

IED Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Militants

