#MeToo: 3,000 Gurgaon firms to come under scanner for non-filing of audit on sexual harassment

The Millennium City has over 5,500 registered units of small, medium and large scale industries.

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

GURGAON: Amid the ongoing #MeToo campaign, the district-level Local Complaints Committee of Gurgaon will demand explanations from around 3,000 private firms in the city on their failure to submit safety audit reports on prevention of sexual harassment to women at workplace, an official said Thursday.

Committee chairperson Anuradha Sharma said around 3,000 of the 5,500 private firms in the city have failed to file the audit reports.

"We will soon send them notices and seek their explanation," said Sharma.

The LCC chairperson said following the #MeToo campaign, the committee had served notices to all the registered companies, seeking their replies on various issues including establishment of the internal complaint desk and panels as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The Haryana government had provided for setting up of Local Complaints Committee in Gurgaon in December 2013.

According to the official, any company having more than 10 employees comes under its ambit and should have an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC).

"We have learnt that ICC is lacking in many of the small-scale industries. We are in the process to find out such companies," she said.

