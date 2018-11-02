Home Nation

Mid-air collision between two IndiGo planes avoided in India-Bangladesh airspace border

With only 45 seconds before the possible collision, it was averted after the ATC tower in Kolkata instructed one plane to move away from the other aircraft that had come at the same level.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two IndiGo planes came too close for comfort before averting a mid-air collision at the border airspace of India and Bangladesh, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said Thursday.

With only 45 seconds before the possible collision, it was averted after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower in Kolkata instructed one plane to turn right and move away from the other aircraft that had come at the same level on Wednesday.

"Both the aircraft, belonging to low-cost carrier IndiGo, had come on the same level on Wednesday evening and posed a threat to both the aeroplanes," a senior AAI official at the Kolkata airport told PTI over the phone.

"One aircraft was going to Guwahati from Chennai and the other from Guwahati to Kolkata. The planes had come close to each other around 5.10 pm," he said.

At that time, the Kolkata-bound flight was at 36,000 ft in Bangladesh airspace and the other one at 35,000 ft in Indian airspace.

The Bangladesh ATC had asked the Kolkata-bound flight to descend to 35,000 ft and when the aircraft followed the order, it came close to the aircraft which was at 35,000 ft, the official said.

An ATC official in Kolkata saw it and immediately ordered the Chennai-Guwahati flight to make a right turn and move away from the path of the descending aircraft, averting a disaster, he said.

"We have no such information as of now," an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI when contacted.

As per standard procedure, an investigation will be initiated, another AAI official said.

It is not known if the Airborne Collision Avoidance System (ACAS) or the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which are generally fitted in aircraft, had alerted the pilots or not, the official said, adding that everything will be found out during the investigation.

As per rule, the standard separation gap between two aircraft, both vertical difference and lateral difference, should be a minimum of 1000 ft, said sources at the airport.

  • Sunil Godse
    The exponential growth tends to result in a drop in safety/quality. Our Airlines are experiencing such growth. In recent past
    28 days ago reply

  • dilip oak
    It has become very common now a days that two air-crafts are on collision route like road traffic. This happens only in India ! In future such events may be more if strict actions are not taken.
    28 days ago reply

  • dilip oak
