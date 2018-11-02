Home Nation

Over 300 policemen on rampage in Patna after woman cop's death due to dengue

They complained that they were exploited in the name of duty for hours without even being provided basic facilities

By IANS

PATNA: Hundreds of police officials are on a rampage here damaging police vehicles and attacking officers following the death of a woman police constable early on Friday.

More than 300 trainee officials, including a large number of women, at the Patna Police Lines ransacked officers quarters after their fellow member lost her life "due to sheer negligence and inhuman authoritarian stance of her seniors", the protesters said.

They complained that they were exploited in the name of duty for hours without even being provided basic facilities. "We do duty without food, water and toilet facility. It is impossible to get leave for genuine reasons," they said.

The dead official has been suffering from dengue, and had applied for leave. However, despite repeated requests she was not granted permission, a police official said.

Tension gripped the police lines in the heart of the city after the rampaging mob damaged a temple structure nearby and general public turned on them.

The protesting officials have attacked City Superintendent of Police, his Rural counterpart, Officers-in-charge at half a dozen police stations besides others.

The mob even chased away seniors who approached them to pacify the situation. They pelted stones and even thrashed some of the senior officers, police said.

