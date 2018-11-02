Reliance Group has dismissed Congress allegations on Rafale deal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Reliance Group has dismissed allegations related to the Rafale deal as an “unwarranted campaign of calumny and falsehoods against the Reliance group and its chairman, Anil Ambani.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Reliance group and its chairman, Mr. Anil Ambani, are continuously being dragged into a political battle in view of the impending state and General elections in the country,” A Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. spokesperson said.

It added that Dassault's investment in Reliance Airport Developers Limited (RADL) had no link with the government-to-government Rafale contract between the governments of India and France.

“This investment is an independent arms-length transaction based on the fair market valuation of the land and other assets of the company, and the future business potential in the airports and related infrastructure sector,” the spokesperson added.

The company also maintained that “The payment for the land at MIHAN, Nagpur, Maharashtra was made from 2015 to 2017, much before the investment by Dassault in RADL”.