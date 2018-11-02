Home Nation

Report on Malawi court halting Mahatma Gandhi bust unveiling 'incorrect': MEA

The MEA said the Malawian government had put out a strongly-worded statement highlighting the role which Mahatma Gandhi and India played in the development of Africa.

Published: 02nd November 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Jayanti

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to Malawi would go ahead as scheduled, the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday, terming as "incorrect" a media report that said a local court had ordered halting of work on the statue.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while responding to a question on the media report that a high court in Malawi stopped the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi's bust, said the Malawian government had put out a strongly-worded statement highlighting the role which Mahatma Gandhi and India played in the development of Africa.

The report had claimed that campaigners in Malawi won an injunction on Wednesday to temporarily halt work on the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

"This is an incorrect report. I just had a word with the people who are there travelling with the Vice President. There was a section, a group of people who had made a certain argument, that argument has been dismissed very strongly by the government of Malawi. They (Malawian government) have put out a very strong statement and they have highlighted the role which Mahatma Gandhi and India had played in the development of Africa," he said.

Kumar added that the installation of Mahatma Gandhi's bust would go ahead.

The vice president is on a three-nation visit to Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi, during which he will hold talks with the top leaders of these African countries, meet business groups and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi's bust Venkaiah Naidu Mahatma Gandhi Malawi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp