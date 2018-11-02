Home Nation

SC dismisses CBI's appeal in Bofors case, says grounds of delay not justified

The apex court, however, said that an appeal against the same HC verdict filed by advocate Ajay Agarwal is pending and the CBI can raise all grounds in it.

Published: 02nd November 2018 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a huge setback to CBI, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain the appeal filed by the investigating agency against the Delhi High Court’s 2005 verdict discharging all the accused, including the Hinduja brothers, in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors payoff case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it wasn’t convinced with the grounds cited by the CBI explaining why it had approached the court with its plea 12 years later. 

As per the normal practice, such appeals have to be filed within 90 days.

“We are not convinced with the grounds furnished by the petitioner in explaining the inordinate delay of 4,522 days in filing this SLP (appeal),” the bench said. 

The apex court, however, said the CBI could raise all grounds in the appeal against the same high court verdict, filed by advocate Ajay Agrawal, who has also challenged the judgement.

Attorney General K K Venugopal tried to request the bench to mention in the order that the dismissal of CBI’s appeal would not preclude it from carrying on its probe. However, the bench refused to do so.

The Delhi High Court had quashed all charges against the three Hinduja brothers, Srichand, Gopichand and Prakashchand, and the Bofors company in 2005, and castigated the CBI for its handling of the case, saying it had cost the exchequer about Rs 250 crore. 

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier advised the government against approaching the top court, pointing out that the petition was likely to get dismissed on account of the long delay in the case. 

The deal

The Rs 1,437-crore deal between India and Swedish arms maker AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm howitzers for the Indian Army dates back to March 1986. Swedish Radio had claimed on April 16, 1987, that the firm had bribed top Indian politicians and defence personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bofors case Hinduja brothers Supreme Court

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Moosa Odhisa

    The present Government had reopened the Borforce file after a very large delay as noted as 4522 days roughly by the Honourable Supreme Court which not only refused to take up the appeal of the CBI but also negatived the plea of the Solicitor Mr Venugopal to register for the CBI appea in its order Instead the Honourable Supreme Court advised the CBI to prefer an appeal in the Delhi High court against its verdict on the Boreforce case
    28 days ago reply
Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp