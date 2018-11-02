TMC, Congress suspect BJP, RSS hand in Assam killings, demand Supreme Court probe

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress and the Congress have raised questions about whether the BJP and the RSS were behind the killings and demanded an inquiry into the incident by a committee formed by the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a public meeting after leading a protest rally in south Kolkata against the killings, Youth TMC president and TMC apparent heir Abhishek Banerjee said: "If ULFA says they were not behind the killings, then there must be an independent probe into the incident not by CBI, whose impartiality is questionable, but by a committee formed by the Supreme Court. We suspect that BJP cadres may be behind the killings. We demand the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal," he said.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay led a rally against the killings in north Kolkata and brought out rallies in other parts of the state while the CPM organised a rally in Dharmatala in central Kolkata.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the killings of Bengalis in Assam and exodus of Biharis from Gujarat indicated worse days in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"I fail to understand why innocent poor people have to be killed," she said.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Somendra Nath Mitra said: "This killing is a result of the regional discord brought about by the BJP government and implemented in the grassroots by the RSS cadres. We worry that the regional tensions might spread to other states as well."