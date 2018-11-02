Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee turns her social media DP black against Tinsukia killings

Five people were killed at Kherbari under Dhola Police Station when unidentified armed assailants in battle fatigues fired at them on Thursday.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned her social media display picture (DP) black on Friday as a mark of protest against brutal killings in Assam's Tinsukia district with her party Trinamool Congress urging others to do the same.

"In solidarity, on #ProtestDay to condemn the brutal killings of Bengalis by a state ruled by the #BJP, we are turning our Twitter/FB DPs into black. Street protests throughout #Bengal," the All India Trinamool Congress (AITCo) tweeted.

Marking its protest prior to the rally, the party posted: "Please turn your DP into black for today (Friday)."

"In protest against the brutal killings in Assam, @AITCofficial will organise protest rallies tomorrow (Friday, November 2) in different parts of north and south Bengal including Siliguri and Kolkata," Banerjee had tweeted on Thursday.

TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Tinsukia killings

