Home Nation

West Bengal: Presidency University student hangs self at home

Police broke open the door and found the 21-year-old student hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found.

Published: 02nd November 2018 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BARASAT: A Presidency University student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in his residence here, the police said.

As Swapravo Bhakta was not spotted for a long time, his mother found the door of his son's room locked from inside in the night of Wednesday.

She called her neighbours and informed police in North 24-parganas district.

Police broke open the door and found the 21-year-old student hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found.

Swapravo used to stay with his mother as his parents were separated a couple of years ago.

The post-mortem examination report is yet to reach the police.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Presidency University Presidency student suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp