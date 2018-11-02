West Bengal: Presidency University student hangs self at home

By PTI

BARASAT: A Presidency University student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in his residence here, the police said.

As Swapravo Bhakta was not spotted for a long time, his mother found the door of his son's room locked from inside in the night of Wednesday.

She called her neighbours and informed police in North 24-parganas district.

Police broke open the door and found the 21-year-old student hanging from the ceiling fan. No suicide note was found.

Swapravo used to stay with his mother as his parents were separated a couple of years ago.

The post-mortem examination report is yet to reach the police.