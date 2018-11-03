Home Nation

BBMS chief Prakash Ambedkar call for referendum on Ram Temple

"Conduct a referendum on construction of Ram temple, who is RSS and who is Mohan Bhagwat?" said Ambedkar.

The protest march planned by Yalgar Parishad is headed by Prakash Ambedkar (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh chief Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday demanded a referendum on the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar said issuance of ordinance and acquisition of disputed land for the temple construction were not feasible options.

"Conduct a referendum on construction of Ram temple, who is RSS and who is Mohan Bhagwat?" he said when asked about RSS chief's demand during the annual Vijayadashmi rally this year that an ordinance be brought to enable the construction of the temple.

Ambedkar also criticised the BJP ally Shiv Sena for latching onto the temple issue, saying people will not be fooled by its rhetoric.

To a question about the possibility of his party entering into an alliance with the Congress and NCP, Ambedkar said, "I met Congress leaders once and they said they would discuss my proposal with their central leadership. I have not heard from them again yet."

Ambedkar has already announced a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the next year's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

