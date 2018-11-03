Home Nation

Centre appoints Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami member of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library

Arnab Goswami has been appointed as one of the four new members of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in New Delhi.

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been appointed as one of the four new members of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in New Delhi.

The journalist who is also the Managing Director of the news channel has been selected along with BJP MP and president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar and journalist Ram Bahadur Rai, following a notification by the Ministry of Culture accepting the resignation of Pratap Bhanu Mehta, who gave it in August this year, and announcing the removal of three existing members. The term of the new members will continue until April 26, 2020, or till further orders.

Goswami will be replacing Mehta who along with the existing members consisting of economist Nitin Desai, professor Udayan Mishra and former bureaucrat BP Singh were critical of political attempts made to impose Shakti Sinha, a politically-connected bureaucrat as director.

Sinha is an Indian Administrative Service officer who worked as private secretary to Atal Bihari Vajpayee when he was prime minister of the first BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government.

