Home Nation

Custodial death in Kotkhai rape case: SC grants interim bail to ex-Himachal IGP

The counsel appearing for Zahur Haider Zaidi said his mother had passed away while he was in jail and he seeks to participate in the post-death rituals.

Published: 03rd November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

People hold placards block a road during a protest demanding justice for the 16 year school girl who was raped and murdered in Shimla. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for a week to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zahur Haider Zaidi, an accused in a case relating to the custodial death of a man who was among those arrested on charge of gang-raping a minor school girl in Kotkhai in Shimla district last year.

Zaidi had moved the apex court against the Himachal Pradesh High Court order refusing to grant him bail in the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the application of Zaidi for interim bail on the grounds that he has to attend the rituals of Chhehalum to be held from November 6 to 8, 2018 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The counsel appearing for Zaidi said his mother had passed away while he was in jail and he seeks to participate in the post-death rituals.

"Taking into account the grounds on which the limited/ interim bail has been prayed for we are of the view that the same should be allowed. We order accordingly. The accused petitioner will be released from Kanda jail, Shimla where he is presently lodged in the morning of November 4, 2018 and will report back to the Jailor/Superintendent concerned on November 11, 2018 in the course of the day," the bench said.

The regular bail application of Zaidi is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 13.

The apex court had earlier sought response from the CBI on the appeal of Zaidi against the January 19 order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The High Court had dismissed Zaidi's bail plea, saying it would not be appropriate to release him on bail at this stage as the alleged crime was of serious nature and a detailed investigation was required in the case.

Zaidi and seven others were arrested in the custodial death case of Suraj, who was found dead in the Kotkhai police station on July 18.

The CBI has already filed the charge sheet against the accused.

A 16-year-old girl had gone missing in the Kotkhai on July 4, last year and her body was found from the Halaila forests on July 6, last year.

The post-mortem report had confirmed rape and murder and a case was registered.

Amid huge public outcry in the state, an SIT headed by Zaidi was constituted by the then Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government.

The SIT arrested six persons, one of whom died in a police station, following which the High Court handed over the investigations of both cases to the CBI on July 19.

The CBI had arrested the then IGP Zahur Haidar Zaidi and DSP (Theog) Manoj Joshi along with six other policemen with regard to the custodial death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp