Home Nation

Gujarat: Three lakh collegians to get 'Namo E-Tabs' with a token of Rs 1000

Rupani said Rs 30 crore that will be collected from students, in the form of a token fee of Rs 1,000, will be used to provide internet and Wi-Fi connectivity to college campuses and libraries.

Published: 03rd November 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Three lakh first-year college students in Gujarat will get tablet computers worth Rs 11,000 for a token sum of Rs 1,000, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Saturday.

It is the second year that the students in the state are getting such tablets, christened "Namo E-Tab", with Rupani stating that his government wanted to make this distribution an annual event.

Rupani said Rs 30 crore that will be collected from students, in the form of a token fee of Rs 1,000, will be used to provide internet and Wi-Fi connectivity to college campuses and libraries to benefit students.

Rupani was speaking Saturday after an event to distribute tablets to Gujarat University and Gujarat Technological University students.

"Three lakh first-year college students will get tablets for a token sum of Rs 1,000. The distribution programme is being held in college campuses across the state. The objective is that in this age of technology, students will be able to enhance their knowledge and connect to the world using tablets with internet connectivity," Rupani said.

The state government has made a provision of Rs 300 crore to provide tablets to students against a sum of Rs 250 crore earmarked for the purpose last year.

Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, informed that the tablets would have 450 lecture videos in-built into them, 46 course material videos and 110 virtual learning course material as per the syllabus.

Sharma said the tablets offered this year are of better quality with enhanced features and specifications than the ones provided last year.

This year, the tablets have 4G technology as against 3G offered last year, and a 2GB RAM as against 1GB RAM last year, Sharma said.

They will also have 16 GB memory as against 8 GB memory in the ones provided to students last year, the official added.

The tablets come with dual SIM and have 5 MP back and 2 MP front cameras, Sharma further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Namo-E-Tabs Gujarat College Students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp