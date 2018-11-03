Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar receives season's first snowfall
The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches of the Valley on Thursday, has considerably brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir.
Published: 03rd November 2018 01:55 PM | Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 01:55 PM
SRINAGAR: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday received the season's first snowfall as cold wave like conditions gripped the Valley due to continuous downpour.
All weather stations across the Valley Friday witnessed a drop of around 10 degrees Celsius from the normal day temperatures for this time of the year.
#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar receives first snowfall of the season pic.twitter.com/cgsRWfy3PB— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018
Weather in Kedarnath also took a u-turn with swathes of land covered in snow.
#WATCH: Kedarnath draped in a sheet of snow after it received fresh snowfall today. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/5EWGz8D8QK— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018