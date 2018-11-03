Thane: Four girls rescued from flesh trade, two women among four held

By PTI

THANE: Four girls, who were allegedly forced into flesh trade, were rescued and four persons, including two women, were arrested in Bhayander town in the district, police said on Saturday.

The racket was busted after police conducted a raid at a saloon in Golden Nest area of Bhayander on Wednesday, an official said.

"The saloon had ante-chambers and the victims used to be secretly sent inside for prostitution. These rooms were not visible from outside. Four girls, who had been brought to the saloon for flesh trade, were rescued durig the operation on Wednesday," assistant superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said.

"Four persons, including two women, were arrested during the raid. The two arrested men worked as agents and brought the victims to the saloon," he said.

According to police, the vehicles in which the victims used to be transported, would carry plates with either 'Police' or 'Press' written on them.

"Such plates used to be intentionally placed on the vehicles' dashboard so as to not arouse any kind of suspicion during the transportation of the victims," the officer said.

One vehicle was seized during the operation and a large knife was recovered from it, Kulkarni said.

The arrested accused were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (PITA) and Arms Act, police said.