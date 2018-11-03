Home Nation

Thane: Four girls rescued from flesh trade, two women among four held

According to police, the vehicles in which the victims used to be transported, would carry plates with either 'Police' or 'Press' written on them.

Published: 03rd November 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THANE: Four girls, who were allegedly forced into flesh trade, were rescued and four persons, including two women, were arrested in Bhayander town in the district, police said on Saturday.

The racket was busted after police conducted a raid at a saloon in Golden Nest area of Bhayander on Wednesday, an official said.

"The saloon had ante-chambers and the victims used to be secretly sent inside for prostitution. These rooms were not visible from outside. Four girls, who had been brought to the saloon for flesh trade, were rescued durig the operation on Wednesday," assistant superintendent of police Atul Kulkarni said.

"Four persons, including two women, were arrested during the raid. The two arrested men worked as agents and brought the victims to the saloon," he said.

According to police, the vehicles in which the victims used to be transported, would carry plates with either 'Police' or 'Press' written on them.

"Such plates used to be intentionally placed on the vehicles' dashboard so as to not arouse any kind of suspicion during the transportation of the victims," the officer said.

One vehicle was seized during the operation and a large knife was recovered from it, Kulkarni said.

The arrested accused were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (PITA) and Arms Act, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane flesh trade racket Flesh trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp